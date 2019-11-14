Home

Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
29 Plymouth Street
Plymouth, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
29 Plymouth St.
Plymouth, OH
View Map
David G. Coulter


1949 - 2019
David G. Coulter Obituary
David G. Coulter, 70, of Plymouth, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at his home. He was born on January 19, 1949 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to the late Glenn Montgomery and Frances E. (White) Coulter.
David received his master's degree in education and was a high school Biology teacher for 30 years. He also was a football coach for 10 years. David enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. An avid reader, he never went anywhere without a book.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Eileen (DeLaurentis) Coulter; son, Glenn M. Coulter II; and lots of relatives and the best friends and church family a person could have.
Family and friends may gather on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 29 Plymouth Street, Plymouth, Ohio from 10:00 a.m. until the time of his memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Linda Kaufman officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Nature Conservancy at www.nature.org. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Nov. 14, 2019
