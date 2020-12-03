David Oney, 79, of Greenwich, died December 1, 2020 at his home. He was born September 14, 1941 in Richland County Ohio, son of the late John and Ella (Cole) Oney. He was a 1960 graduate of New London High School. David served in the U.S. Army for 2 years with the 84th Artillery Battalion. He was Honorably discharged in 1965. He worked at Akron Standard Mold, Don Mowry Flexo, Versitech and Capstone Equipment and farmed his entire life. He was a member of the American Legion. David recently accepted Jesus Christ into his life, which meant so much to his family. He loved to farm, attend sporting events for his children and grandchildren, was an avid golfer, which he enjoyed competitively and with friends. He loyal Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan. David was very interested in politics, making sure people knew it was important to exercise voting rights. He was very relieved President Trump lost.
David is survived by his children, Bryan (Angela) Oney of Pataskala, Ohio, Carla (Eric) Rohner of Norton, Ohio and Lisa (Eric) Coey of Greenwich, Ohio; 8 grandchildren, Austin (Brooke ) Coey, Dalton Oney, Brandon Oney, Hayden Coey, Alison (Alec) Ruther, Madeline Rohner, Carson Coey and Journee Oney; 1 great grandchild, Jaxon Coey; his siblings, Tammy Parlett, Lonnie (Mary) Oney, Clyde (Mary) Oney, James (Juanita) Oney and Cathy Amburgy. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Lois Jones, Connie Oney, Janice Rowe, Terry, Roger and Wayne Oney.
David's wishes were to be cremated. Private family services to be held. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to New London Athletic Boosters, 1 Wildcat Dr., New London, Ohio 44851 or the American Legion, 523 Ohio 162, North Fairfield, Ohio 44855 Arrangements were entrusted to Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com