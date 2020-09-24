1/1
David Thomas "Papa Bear" Eldridge
1969 - 2020
David Thomas Eldridge, 50, of New London, Ohio passed on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born on November 18, 1969 in Alton, Illinois. (DA BEARS) He is the son of David Eldridge of Illinois and Shirley Seifert of New London, OH.
David was a loving husband, father, cousin, uncle, friend & brother. Many of his siblings reside in Illinois, which include; Carl Wayne Hill, Chris Cummins, Cyndi Jenkins, Carey Eldridge, David Eldridge and Sheri Wadlow; his sister, Julie (Darren) Hartley of New London, OH. David was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Hill; grandparents, Bill and Imogene Eldridge; Shirley's husband, Thomas Seifert.
David worked at Norwalk Furniture for 20 years. He was a very hard working, adventurous man. He loved fishing with his best buds, John Bostater & John Ackerman. David enjoyed hunting, bowling, golfing and any activity that involved spending time with friends and family. Sports were a huge part of David's life, between LeBron James, The Chicago Bears, The Ohio State Buckeyes, Tiger Woods, and plenty of bass pros, you could always count on a good family cookout and a great time.
He recently obtained an interest in virtual reality, through his son-in-law, Justin Tarr. He was thrilled to brag when he received a trophy for placing 2nd in the world, in a virtual reality fishing tournament.
If you knew David, you knew his cat, JAX. That meow! Jax is his savannah cat, and best buddy. Dave always had a stash of toys hidden in his pockets for Jax on a daily basis. Each time Beth did his laundry, four or five of Jax's toys were guaranteed to follow.
He illuminated every room he walked into. You couldn't be around Dad, aka Papa Bear for five minutes without crying from laughter. He would make a trip to the grocery store, an adventure of a lifetime.
He loved going on his beloved bass boat with his best friend and wife of 21 years, Elizabeth Eldridge. He loved her home cooked meals and couldn't quite stay away from them. He was, above all else a respectable man and father. His main priority has always been his family; his girls. Protective is an understatement when it comes to his daughters, Chelsea Lorraine and Felicia Mckenzie Eldridge, both from New London OH. Papa bear was the loudest fan in the stands throughout their basketball careers, and biggest fan in their lives. He was tough, outspoken, honest and filled with a heart of pure gold.
A Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Norwalk Reservoir beginning at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations, cards, or flowers may be directed to the family in care of his daughter, Felicia, at 15 Ridge St N, Monroeville, Ohio 44847. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in New London Record from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Memorial service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Norwalk Reservoir
