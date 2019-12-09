|
Dean W. Frank, age 86, resident of Shelby, passed away Thursday morning, December 5, 2019 at the Arbors at Mifflin nursing facility.
Born May 6, 1933, in Shelby to Wesley and Frances (Earick) Frank. He was a lifelong Shelby resident.
Dean was a 1951 graduate of Shelby High School and a Veteran of the United States Army. He served in the Korean War as a Medical Corpsman. He was a Press Operator at Shelby Business Forms until his retirement. In his free time, Dean enjoyed fishing and wood working.
He is survived by his daughter Susan (Todd) Mackert of Manassas, VA. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Donna whom he married on December 9, 1955; two sisters Bertha Crow, and infant sister Helen.
Friends may call at Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Monday, December 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM at the funeral home on Tuesday. Hospice Chaplain Randy Barlow will officiate, with interment following at Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio 17700 Coshocton Rd. Mount Vernon, OH 43050.
Online contributions may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019