|
|
Deanna Kay Bowling, 39, of New London, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. A lifelong resident of New London, she was born on October 6, 1980, the daughter of Dee and Rita (Oney) Bowling.
Deanna was passionate about country music and was a tremendous fan of Scotty McCreery. Some might call her his number one fan. She spent time working at CLI in Norwalk and was an artist in their open studio. Deanna used art in many ways as an expression of who she was. She participated in their recreational bowling, enjoyed antiquing and spent time volunteering at the Willard and New London nursing home doing crafts with the residents. Deanna assisted with the Meals on Wheels program and was a member of the card club at the Willard Senior Center. She enjoyed watching movies and was especially fond of the TV show Alf.
Deanna cherished her family and the time they spent together. She is survived by her parents, Dee and Rita Bowling; sisters, Amanda (Curtis) Johnson and Ashley (John) Miklas; nephews, Caden Johnson, Keanu and Killian Miklas; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Deanna was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Virgil and Ruth Oney and paternal grandparents, Harold and Edna Bowling.
Friends and family may gather on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Eastman Funeral Home, 200 West Main St., New London, OH. Where services will be held on Monday, January 20, at 1:00 p.m., burial will follow at the Grove Street Cemetery, New London. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Eastman Funeral Home
419-929-3781
Published in New London Record from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020