Deanna Mae Wilcox, age 76 resident of Tiro, gained her angel wings Friday, November 29, 2019 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born February 21, 1943 in Shelby to Lester and Margret (Swartz) Amstutz, she was a lifelong Tiro resident. A 1961 graduate of Buckeye Central High School, Deanna had worked in the office of Dr. Kim for 24 years and had volunteered with the Fire Department as an EMT. She was a member of The Crouse Memorial Lutheran Church in Tiro and was serving as the current president and board member.
She had enjoyed fishing, spending time at casinos gambling, but most of all she loved being with her family.
Deanna is survived by her husband Thomas Edward Wilcox, whom she wed August 26, 1961; son Troy (Christina) Wilcox of Tiro and daughter Denise (Jack) Cole of Mansfield; ten grandchildren Nicole (Geoff) Bortel, Patrick Wilcox, Haylee McCloud, Brian Cole, Ryan McCloud, Ashley McCloud, Allie Zickefoose, Teresa Smith. Sam Smith and Nick Storms; four great-grandchildren Henry Bortel, Benjamin Bortel, Brandon Amstutz, Emily Amstutz; three siblings Wendell (Naomi) Amstutz of Shelby, Paul (Adella) Amstutz of Georgia, Shirley (Jim) Stine of Shelby; special nephew Bryan (Angie) Amstutz; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 9 siblings Connie Dickey, Sharon Amstutz, Bev Zeiters, Jean Lohr, Lester Amstutz, Jr., Darwin Amstutz, Roger Amstutz, Don Amstutz and infant brother David Amstutz,; along with numerous friends and family.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM with Pastor Newman officiating.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crouse Memorial Lutheran Church at 402 Main St., Tiro, OH 44887 and the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center at 1125 Aspira Ct., Mansfield, OH 44906.
Deanna's family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses on the second and third floors at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, as well as the doctors and staff at the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center in Mansfield for their extraordinary care and compassion shown to Deanna during her fight with cancer.
