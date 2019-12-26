Home

Barkdull Funeral Home
Debra McKenzie Obituary
Debra A. McKenzie age 62, resident of Mansfield, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Ohio Health Shelby.

Born August 28, 1957 in Portsmouth, OH to Norman and Madge Daphne (Carver) Moore, she had been a lifelong area resident of Mansfield. Debra was a 1975 graduate of Crestview High School and spent many years selling Avon door to door with her daughter. She enjoyed quilting, jigsaw puzzles, playing computer games, traveling and going to NASCAR races.

She is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Jason) Meddles of Columbus; four grandchildren Mackenzie, Haley, Ryan and Kent all of Columbus; and one sister Lisa (Duane) Roberts of Willard. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 AM Monday. Pastor Clifford Earl Tackett will officiate with interment in the family cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at 55 W Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
