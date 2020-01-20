|
|
Delores A. "Dody" Miller, age 81, of Attica, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born in Reed Township, Ohio to the late Otto G. and Anna Mary (Herman) Roth on June 15, 1938. Delores retired from MAPA which was formerly Pioneer Balloon Company. She was an avid sports fan and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her four sons, Christopher Miller of Attica; Craig Miller of Attica; Curt (Denise) Miller of Powell, OH; and Cal (Kasey) Miller of Attica; 14 grandchildren, Natasha, Karrigan, Harleigh, Samantha, Faith, Regan, Caden, Paige, Nicholas, Paige, Chloe, Zachary, Denni and Dayne; a brother, Albert (Pat) Roth of Dubuque, IA; sister-in-laws, Virginia Roth, Louise Roth and Dorothy Roth and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Charles Miller in 1991; brothers, George, Lawrence, Herman, Harold, Gerald and John; and sisters, Lucille Jacob, Bernadine Roth, Leona Davidson, Sister Giles OSF (formerly Mary Theresa) and Margaret Smith.
There will be a graveside service at St. Sebastian Catholic Cemetery in Bismark, Ohio on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 am with Fr. Nathan Bockrath officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice in Sandusky, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to her family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Willard Times Junction on Jan. 20, 2020