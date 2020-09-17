Deloris "Jean" Brown age 92, resident of Willard, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Willows at Willard in Willard, Ohio. She was born on November 7, 1927 in Cloumbus, Ohio. She was a graduate of Central High School in Columbus and had worked at the Tiffin State Hospital and San-Mar Parmacy in Tiffin. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Willard and enjoyed traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren and family.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan M. Karl of Willard; a son, Ronald F. (Beth) Brown of Tiffin; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and other relatives.
She preceded in death by her mother, Inez L. (Kettel) Keith; her father, Don Pryor; her husband, Robert Dale Brown; a son, Wayne Robert Brown; and a son-in-law, Kenny Karl.
The Brown family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice, the caregivers at the Willows at Willard, Sister Diane Hay and Secor Funeral Home.
A private family service will be held at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio with Sister Diane Hay officiating. Burial will follow in Attica-Venice Cemetery in Attica, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to Southern Care Hospice, Humane Society of Seneca County or the donor's choice. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com