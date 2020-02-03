|
Dennis A. "Big D" Davis, age 65, of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 19, 1954 in Willard, Ohio, to Forrest and Gertrude (Smith) Davis. Dennis was a 1973 graduate of Willard High School and worked for CSX for 30 years. Following in his father's footsteps, he enjoyed playing music; he was self taught and music was his life.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Jean (Gates) Davis; children, Duane A. (Kelly) Davis, Gregg B. (Briana) Davis and Amanda (Daniel) Bowser; grandchildren, Mary A. Davis, Madison Davis, Bryson Davis, Nickolas Bowser and Allyson Bowser; mother, Gertrude (Smith) Davis; siblings, James M. (Christine) Davis and Rady D. Davis; and special friend, Tim Swartz.
He is preceded in death by his father, Forrest Davis and a brother, Paul E. Davis.
In honoring Dennis' wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice or Huron County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made to Dennis' family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Feb. 3, 2020