Home

POWERED BY

Services
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis A. "Big D" Davis


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis A. "Big D" Davis Obituary
Dennis A. "Big D" Davis, age 65, of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.  He was born on October 19, 1954 in Willard, Ohio, to Forrest and Gertrude (Smith) Davis.  Dennis was a 1973 graduate of Willard High School and worked for CSX for 30 years.  Following in his father's footsteps, he enjoyed playing music; he was self taught and music was his life.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Jean (Gates) Davis; children, Duane A. (Kelly) Davis, Gregg B. (Briana) Davis and Amanda (Daniel) Bowser; grandchildren, Mary A. Davis, Madison Davis, Bryson Davis, Nickolas Bowser and Allyson Bowser; mother, Gertrude (Smith) Davis; siblings, James M. (Christine) Davis and Rady D. Davis; and special friend, Tim Swartz.
He is preceded in death by his father, Forrest Davis and a brother, Paul E. Davis.
In honoring Dennis' wishes, there will be no services.  Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice or Huron County Humane Society.  Online condolences may be made to Dennis' family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -