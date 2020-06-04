Derek Scott Conley
1974 - 2020
Derek Scott Conley, age 46, of Pickerington, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at home with family by his side. He was born April 8, 1974 in Willard, OH. Derek was a private contractor who everyone considered a "Mr. Fixit". A loving and devoted husband, father, son and brother, he is survived by his wife Rachel; daughter, Cassandra "Cassie", Ryan and Rylie; mother, Luella M. Conley; father, Rondal D. (Angela) Conley; sister, Britney Lynn Smith; step-sisters, Danielle Niedermier, Lindsay Shaver, Jessica Cozart; nephew Russell Smith; five step nieces and one step nephew, other relatives and many friends. Derek was preceded in death by many loved ones- grandparents, aunts and uncles. He was a 1992 graduate of Willard High School and attended The Ohio State University and Columbus State. He loved everything outdoors-gardening, canoeing, camping, hiking, playing baseball and swimming. Most of all, he loved "his girls" and his family. Friends may call 3-7 pm Thursday, June 4, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232, where private funeral service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020. Interment Violet Cemetery. Those who wish may contribute to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Blvd. Suite 210, Columbus, OH 43229, in Derek's memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Derek's family.

Published in Willard Times Junction on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
2 entries
June 3, 2020
June 1, 2020
Rest In Peace, my friend. See you on the other side...
Alyson
Friend
