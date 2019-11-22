|
Dolores B. Bennett, 80 of Ashland, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Wednesday November 20, 2019. She was born on March 9, 1939 in Huntington, West Virginia the daughter of Rev. M.N. Peters and Rev. Marie Peters. She married the love of her life, Jobie Bennett, on March 9, 1957.
A sweet spirit, Dolores chose to be a stay-at-home mom until her children were in high school. As a faithful member of the Hayesville United Methodist Church, she served as church secretary for four years and ten years as an advisor for the Methodist Youth Fellowship. She was active as a volunteer helping with her children's extracurricular school activities at Hillsdale and loved to attend activities of her grandchildren, at both church and school.
Dolores loved playing hymns on the piano and had a beautiful soft voice when she sang. She was genuinely kind, displayed a positive attitude, and modeled how to be Christ-like to her children and grandchildren. She was known for making everyone feel special on their birthday, never forgetting a card or baking their favorite cake. She also painstakingly put together a treasured notebook filled with her favorite recipes, of which each family member was a recipient. Having a passion for taking photos, Dolores chronicled her life with Jobie and that of her family in thousands of pictures, carefully placing them in scrapbooks, which she loved to share with others.
Dolores had a servant's heart and in her younger years was employed at Beattie's Market and then worked at the Ashland YMCA as a billing clerk and receptionist. In 1981, she joined the staff at Ashland College, working in Dining & Conference Services and in 1986 became an administrative assistant for the School of Nursing and Business Administration for fourteen years. She was known for being extremely helpful to both students and staff. After retirement, Dolores enjoyed serving at Edison Elementary as a volunteer kindergarten aide and in the 4th grade Ohio Reads Program.
She is being missed by one daughter, Dreama and son-in-law, Don Beattie of Greenwich, and one son, Mike Bennett and daughter-in-law, Tina of Mansfield; five grandchildren, Doug (Danica) Beattie, Dustin (Missy) Beattie, Devon (Todd) Mowry, Brittany (Mike) Ream, and Breanne (Eric) Morton; 13 great grandchildren, Nicole, Maddie, Brock & Brooklyn Beattie, Dalton, Paige & Evelyn Beattie, Carly (Erik) Mowry, Colton (Katiee) Mowry, Arabella & Crew Ream, Audrey & Kody Morton; 2 great great grandchildren, Sophia Mowry and Stella Oswalt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Jobie, and five brothers, Donald, Franklin, Clifford, Carl Ray, and Richard Peters.
Calling hours will be held Friday November 22, 2019 at Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville from 4-7pm. A celebration of life service will be Saturday November 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Hayesville United Methodist Church with Pastor Paula Archdeacon officiating. Burial will be in the Vermillion Cemetery in Hayesville.
Memorial contributions in Dolores's name may be made to Hayesville United Methodist Church 44 South Mechanic Street Hayesville, OH 44838, The Ruggles Church 1364 U.S. Route 224 New London, OH 44851 or to Hospice of North Central 17700 Coshocton Road Mt. Vernon, OH 43050.
Online condolences may be made at www.fickefuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019