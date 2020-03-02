Home

Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
View Map

Donald J. Schriner


1933 - 2020
Donald J. Schriner Obituary
Donald J. Schriner, age 87, of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, under Stein Hospice care. He was born on January 7, 1933, in Attica, Ohio, to the late John and Cecilia (Wirth) Schriner.

Don proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. For 44 years, he had worked at B+O Railroad as a Carman and then as a Wreckmaster. A good mechanic, Don had a dairy farm and also grew crops. He enjoyed hunting, clay shooting, and going to gun and tractor shows. Don was a member of the Willard Moose Lodge, American Legion in Plymouth, and a past member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Plymouth.

He is survived by his loving wife, whom he married on June 11, 1955, Anna M. (Wise) Schriner; six children, Carleen (Edward) Brooks of Willard, Roger Schriner of Willard, Andrea Zitoli of Iowa, Jeanine (Shawn) Wilhelm of Willard, Connie (John) Miller of Norwalk and Laurie (Brian) Webb of West Liberty; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren, with one on the way; one brother, William (Chris) Schriner of Tiffin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his two brothers, Alfred Schriner and Robert Schriner; three sisters, Esther Hiler, Pauline Reinbold and Lucille Long; and a grandson, Chaz Adams.

Family and friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, where the rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. His funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 10:00 am, with Father Gabriel Lavery officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Willard. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870 or at a St. Jude's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made to his family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Mar. 2, 2020
