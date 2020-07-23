1/1
Donald L. Carmean
1928 - 2020
Donald L. Carmean, age 91, died peacefully at home on July 18, 2020. Don was born on September 19, 1928 in McGuffey, Ohio to Jon and Ruth Carmean.
Don grew up in Willard, Ohio and, after finishing school, he joined the U.S. Army, where he completed a tour of duty in Japan. Returning to Willard, he was then employed by New Departure in Sandusky. On June 12, 1948 he married Marian Porto from Midland, PA. Six years and two children later, they became the owners of Carmeans Tavern where much of Willard enjoyed cold beer and the best cheeseburgers in town for 32 years. Don liked joking with his patrons and playing countless games of Euchre with them at the end of the bar.
In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years, Marian; his daughter, Donna Mick; and his brothers, Jonathan and Richard.
Don is survived by his daughter, Christina Silcox (Dan); his son, David Carmean (Jeanne); his grandchildren: Julie, Brad, Emily, Aaron, Alicia, Andrea, Jared, and Ryan as well as 18 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Stein Hospice for all of the help they provided throughout the last week of Dons life.
Honoring Dons wishes, burial will be private. Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis Xavier Church or school. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Willard Times Junction on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
