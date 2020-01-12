Home

Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
Donna Loveland Obituary
Donna L. Loveland, age 53, resident of Shelby, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Mansfield.

Born June 18, 1966 in Shelby, to Dallas R. and June (Simms) Stamper she had been resident of Shelby the majority of her life. She attended Shelby Sr. High School and graduated college in Florida where she received her LPN in 1995. Donna was employed with Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.

She was known to be a pool shark and enjoyed playing Euchre. Above all she will be remembered for being a hard worker whose priority was taking care of, and spending time with her children.

Survivors include her mother June Stamper; son, Joshua (Rae Jean) Loveland of Mount Vernon, daughter, Kayla (Fiancé Jonathon Hebert) Loveland of Holland, OH, five grandchildren; Damian Loveland, Alexandria Giles, Madison Giles, Isaac Hebert and Jeremiah Hebert; brother, Dale Stamper of Ashland and sister Tamma (Michael) Hughes of Mansfield, OH; her partner Roland Friesner of Toledo; one uncle Basil Simms of Mansfield, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Donna was preceded in death by her father, Dallas Ray Stamper.

Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby from 3:00 to 5:00 PM Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Mark Meyers will officiate the funeral service following at 5:00 PM

Private interment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
