|
|
Donna M. Norris, age 83, resident of Tiro died Wednesday January 1, 2020 in Mercy Health St. Rita's Hospital in Lima, OH. She was born July 9, 1936 in Shelby to Herbert and Clara (Ulmer) Norris. Donna had been a lifelong resident of Tiro residing at the family homestead until recently moving to the Willows of Willard. She was a homemaker and a 1955 graduate of Tiro High School. In her early years she had raised lambs and helped with the family mink farm.
Donna was an active member of Crouse Memorial Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed the fellowship and was involved with the church outreach programs.
Donna enjoyed arts and crafts and loved her pet minks.
Survivors include one brother Robert (Diane) Norris of New Washington, one nephew, Mike Norris, three nieces Kay Adams, Sherri Norris and Capt. Joanna Forbes; several great nieces and nephews; her sister-in-law Joyce Norris of Mansfield and close friends, Jeannette Brown, Mary Ann Snow, Delores Kalb and Ruth Schiefer.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Dwight and Gale Norris and an infant brother.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Crouse Memorial Lutheran Church in Tiro with Pastor Don Neumann officiating. Private interment will be held in Tiro Oakland Cemetery. Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory in Shelby assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020