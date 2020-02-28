|
Donna M. Schmitz, 64, of Shelby passed away February 24, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after a short illness.
Donna was born December 5, 1955 in Mansfield to Francis and Dortha Crooks Schmitz. She loved doing word search puzzles and coloring books. She had a passion for collecting elephants and roosters and absolutely loved the color purple. She was a very loving and caring person who never forgot a birthday, anniversary or holiday without sending a card and personal note. She loved for her card to be your first for every occasion.
Survivors include her boyfriend of 25 years Larry Swinning; siblings David (Pat) Schmitz, Debbie (Dan) McMasters, Diane (Lou) Hart, Denise (Steve) McClellan, Doug (Toni) Schmitz, Dwight (Christey) Schmitz, Dan (Lora) Schmitz; nieces and nephews: Scott (Anne) Schmitz, Stephanie Schmitz, Mark McMasters, Erin (Sean) McCarthy, Taylor (Olivia) McClellan, Lynelle (Cody) Botjer, Chris Schmitz, Nick Schmitz, Abigail (Michael) Tsavaris, Emily Schmitz, Alec Schmitz, Elle Schmitz, Ethan Schmitz, Elizabeth Schmitz; aunt Darlene Swanger; numerous cousins and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Monday from 5-7pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church on Tuesday at 10:30am with Rev. Gregory Hite officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shelby Fire Department, Kidney Association, or OhioHealth Hospice.www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020