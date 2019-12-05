|
|
Dorothy Barbara Zick, 93, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the St. Francis Home in Tiffin, Ohio. She was born on April 9, 1926 in Crawfordsville, Indiana to the late Edgar and Dorothy (Williams) Stewart and had been a resident of Willard most of her life. Barb graduated from The Ohio State University in 1972 Cum Laude and was a teacher at the Willard High School from 1972 to 1987. She was a former Girl Scout Leader and a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Society and Order of Eastern Stars. Barb was a past president of Research Club and member of Golf Ladies and Willard Garden Club. She loved to travel, so much that she visited over 100 countries.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Zick; and brother, Eddie Stewart.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard from 10:00 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Barbara Zick Trust which will then be put towards the Neal and Barbara Zick Scholarships. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Dec. 5, 2019