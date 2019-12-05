Home

POWERED BY

Services
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Zick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Barbara Zick


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Barbara Zick Obituary
Dorothy Barbara Zick, 93, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the St. Francis Home in Tiffin, Ohio. She was born on April 9, 1926 in Crawfordsville, Indiana to the late Edgar and Dorothy (Williams) Stewart and had been a resident of Willard most of her life. Barb graduated from The Ohio State University in 1972 Cum Laude and was a teacher at the Willard High School from 1972 to 1987. She was a former Girl Scout Leader and a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Society and Order of Eastern Stars. Barb was a past president of Research Club and member of Golf Ladies and Willard Garden Club. She loved to travel, so much that she visited over 100 countries.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Zick; and brother, Eddie Stewart.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard from 10:00 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Barbara Zick Trust which will then be put towards the Neal and Barbara Zick Scholarships. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -