Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Claes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Claes


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Claes Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" Ellen Claes, age 94, died on Monday, February 3, 2020 at her residence in Shelby.
Born on September 1, 1925 in Shelby to Merle and Jesse (Briggs) Snavely, she was a life long Shelby resident. A 1944 graduate of Shelby High School, she worked as a secretary for Carton Service when she was a senior in high school. She was also formerly employed as a sales lady with the Fashion Shop in Shelby. For many years she helped in sales and operation of the Shelby Sporting Goods alongside her husband Howard.
Dotty was a member of First Lutheran Church and a member and past officer of the Order of the Eastern Star. She along with her husband Howard, enjoyed traveling across the United States in their Airstream trailer and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her beloved husband Howard W. Claes, whom she married on February 16, 1945; two sons Drew (Dolly) Claes of Meadowlakes, TX and Tom (Peggy) Claes of Loudonville, OH; four grandchildren, Sean (Jodie) Claes, Christy (John) Krant, Ross Claes and Nick Claes; four great grandchildren, Marlee Claes, Harper Claes, Sofia Krant and William Krant; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step father Ray Haines; one brother Fred Snavely and her grandson Carl Dan Claes.
Friends may call the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 10:30 AM. Pastor Russel Yoak will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Lutheran Church, 33 Broadway St, Shelby, OH 44875 or to the , 2131 Park Ave W, Ontario, OH 44906.
Online condolences can be made to www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -