|
|
Dorothy "Dottie" Ellen Claes, age 94, died on Monday, February 3, 2020 at her residence in Shelby.
Born on September 1, 1925 in Shelby to Merle and Jesse (Briggs) Snavely, she was a life long Shelby resident. A 1944 graduate of Shelby High School, she worked as a secretary for Carton Service when she was a senior in high school. She was also formerly employed as a sales lady with the Fashion Shop in Shelby. For many years she helped in sales and operation of the Shelby Sporting Goods alongside her husband Howard.
Dotty was a member of First Lutheran Church and a member and past officer of the Order of the Eastern Star. She along with her husband Howard, enjoyed traveling across the United States in their Airstream trailer and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her beloved husband Howard W. Claes, whom she married on February 16, 1945; two sons Drew (Dolly) Claes of Meadowlakes, TX and Tom (Peggy) Claes of Loudonville, OH; four grandchildren, Sean (Jodie) Claes, Christy (John) Krant, Ross Claes and Nick Claes; four great grandchildren, Marlee Claes, Harper Claes, Sofia Krant and William Krant; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step father Ray Haines; one brother Fred Snavely and her grandson Carl Dan Claes.
Friends may call the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 10:30 AM. Pastor Russel Yoak will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Lutheran Church, 33 Broadway St, Shelby, OH 44875 or to the , 2131 Park Ave W, Ontario, OH 44906.
Online condolences can be made to www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020