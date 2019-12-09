|
|
Doyle RaDean Magers, 77, of Willard, Ohio, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 3, 1942 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Ralph Alonzo and Wilma Faye (Moler) Magers.
Doyle was a 1960 graduate of Union High School in Olivesburg, Ohio. In 1964 Doyle entered the Army and served his country for 2 years as a medic. In 1966 he married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Figley and they made their home in Willard. Doyle retired in 2005 from RR Donnelley after 45 years of employment and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Willard and First Church of God in Ashland.
Throughout his life he enjoyed race car driving, playing euchre, wood working, tent ministries and gospel sings. He was a fan of all Ohio sport's teams, especially the Cleveland Indians. The most precious memories he held were the times he spent worshiping his Lord and Savior with his family and time spent at the ocean. He enjoyed any time he could spend with his family and attended all events that his grandchildren were a part of.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Pamela (Brian) Awwiller of Shelby, Amanda Magers and Rebecca Magers, both of Plymouth; grandchildren, Jarrad Doyle Awwiller and Jarica Awwiller; and siblings, Doug (Pam) Magers of Ashland, Dee (Bob) Frazier of Bailey Lakes and Dan (Cathy) Magers of Bellville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Magers; and a loved one, Charles F. Haspeslagh.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Doyle's funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Theresa Carter officiating. To honor his military service, there will be military honors held at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Grace United Methodist Church or Hospice of North Central Ohio. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019