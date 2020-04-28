|
EASTMAN FUNERAL HOME 419-929-3781
Eddie R. Shaver, 78, of New London, passed away April 25, 2020 at the University of Toledo Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was born on July 13, 1941 in Flatwoods, WV to the late Raymond and Mary (Gillespie) Shaver. Eddie graduated from New London High School in 1959.
He had worked for Rowland's Family Farm, and Nickle's Bakery before becoming a lineman for Fireland's Electric Cooperative, where he worked for 33 years, from 1972 until his retirement in 2005. Eddie was a member of the New London Eagles, Ohio Wildlife Association and Ohio Hunter's Club. He helped with the New London Boy Scouts for many years.
Eddie relished time with his family. He took pride in spoiling his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His friendly nature, ability to joke around, and relate to anyone, made him many friends. Eddie also enjoyed hunting and fishing, Friday night fish fry's, and the Eagle's queen of hearts drawings.
Survivors include his children, Steve (Regenia) Shaver of Shelby, Jim (Jeni) Shaver of Willard, Barb Faylor of Plymouth, Terry Shaver of New London and Tina (Troy) Goostree of New London; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Robert Snyder of Evansville, IL and special friend, Betty Hatala.
In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his wife Donna Shays of 7 years and wife Stella Shaver of over 50 years; sister, Elma Lee Snyder, and brother, Frank Shaver.
A private graveside service was held at Grove Street Cemetery. Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the New London Ohio Boy Scouts, 4509 St RT 162 New London,OH 44851. Online condolences may be made by visiting: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com
Published in New London Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020