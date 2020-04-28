Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eastman Funeral Home - New London
200 West Main Street
New London, OH 44851
(419) 929-3781
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Shaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie R. Shaver


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie R. Shaver Obituary





EASTMAN FUNERAL HOME 419-929-3781



Eddie R. Shaver, 78, of New London, passed away April 25, 2020 at the University of Toledo Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was born on July 13, 1941 in Flatwoods, WV to the late Raymond and Mary (Gillespie) Shaver. Eddie graduated from New London High School in 1959.



He had worked for Rowland's Family Farm, and Nickle's Bakery before becoming a lineman for Fireland's Electric Cooperative, where he worked for 33 years, from 1972 until his retirement in 2005. Eddie was a member of the New London Eagles, Ohio Wildlife Association and Ohio Hunter's Club. He helped with the New London Boy Scouts for many years.



Eddie relished time with his family. He took pride in spoiling his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His friendly nature, ability to joke around, and relate to anyone, made him many friends. Eddie also enjoyed hunting and fishing, Friday night fish fry's, and the Eagle's queen of hearts drawings.



Survivors include his children, Steve (Regenia) Shaver of Shelby, Jim (Jeni) Shaver of Willard, Barb Faylor of Plymouth, Terry Shaver of New London and Tina (Troy) Goostree of New London; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Robert Snyder of Evansville, IL and special friend, Betty Hatala.



In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his wife Donna Shays of 7 years and wife Stella Shaver of over 50 years; sister, Elma Lee Snyder, and brother, Frank Shaver.



A private graveside service was held at Grove Street Cemetery. Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the New London Ohio Boy Scouts, 4509 St RT 162 New London,OH 44851. Online condolences may be made by visiting: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com








Shaver, Eddie.jpg


Shaver, Eddie.jpg
Published in New London Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -