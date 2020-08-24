Edna Grace (Earl) Smith passed away peacefully August 10, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born November 6, 1928 to Robert and Hazel (Marett) Earl. Edna was born on the family farm in North Fairfield, Ohio. She was a graduate of New London High School Class of 1945. Edna also graduated from Ashland College with a degree in elementary education with a minor in music. She started her teaching career at Cole Elementary in Norwalk where she taught 41 first graders.
In 1950, she married Lyle Roy Smith, a lifelong Steuben farmer. Together, they raised 7 children on their family farm. Besides being a devoted farmers wife and mother, Edna enjoyed acting in the local theater, Town & Country players group. She was a talented vocal soloist as well as an excellent cook & pie baker. Together with her husband, she attended many school activities including musical and sporting events with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed travel, family reunions and many theater and musical events throughout her life. She was a member of the 21st Century Club, the Womens Farm Bureau Club and Steuben Church of the Master.
Surviving are her sons, Richard E. (Doris) Smith of Holiday Lakes, Dale I. (Jan) Smith of Willard, David R. Smith of Queens, New York, and Paul M. (Andrea) Smith of Hershey, Pa; and daughters, Anna M. Smith of Lakewood and Alice M. (Gerhard) Smith-Gickhorn of Munich, Germany; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren. Three of her five siblings also survive her; Betty Schreck, Irene Merrilees (Joe) and Robert Earl (Judy). Two of her sisters-in-law also survive her; Martha Jean Smith and Carol Sweeting.
In addition to her parents, Edna is preceded in death by her husband, Lyle; a son, Scott W. Smith; a grandson, Justin Smith; a granddaughter, Elaine Barman; a daughter-in-law Linda Gore Smith; sisters Elsie Earl Righter, Roberta Earl Gray; brothers-in-law Rod Righter, Larry Schreck, Bob Gray, and Norman Smith; sister-in law Floy Smith.
Family and friends may gather for a graveside service, to celebrate Edna's life, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Greenfield Township Cemetery, Steuben, Ohio, with Rev. Dan Caudill officiating. Due to COVID19, the family asks that guests follow guidelines for social distancing. Those wishing to contribute to Edna's memory may do so to the Willard Music Boosters, 123 W.Whisler Dr. Willard, Ohio 44890. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.