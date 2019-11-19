|
Edna W. Picking, age 92, resident of Shelby died Monday November 18, 2019 at her home. Born October 20, 1927 in Rhine, Georgia to Henry C. and Eliza (Hulett) Vaughn she had been a Shelby area resident the majority of her life. She had been owner operator of Edna's Tropical Fish Shop in Shelby for many years. Edna enjoyed following the lottery on her computer and had a strong love for her cats.
She is survived by one daughter, Margaret J. Picking of Shelby; one son Paul (Vickie) Picking of Mansfield; three grandchildren Heather, Robert (Sheila) and Adam Picking; her great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Anderson, Jennifer and Tim; nieces, nephews and other relatives and special friend Dalton Schaaf of New Haven.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Virgil Picking, her son David Picking and numerous siblings.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all of those who lovingly took care of Edna during her last several months and a special acknowledgement to Southern Care Hospice.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday November 22, 2019 at the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory in Shelby. Pastor Russel Yoak will officiate with interment in Little London Cemetery in Shelby. Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made in care of: Richland County Humane Society, 3025 Park Ave. W., Ontario, OH 44906.
Online condolences may be made at www. barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019