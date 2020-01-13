|
|
Eileen F. Bowmar, age 76, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Gaymont Nursing Center in Norwalk, Ohio. She was born on October 17, 1943 in Willard to the late Frank Channing and LuEllen (Bauer) Daron.
Eileen was a graduate of Plymouth High School and went on to attend college. During her college years her parents became ill so she moved back home to take care of them. She married Harry D. Bowmar Jr. on December 5, 1964 and they made their home in Willard. In their later years, they both enjoyed traveling by car or rail.
Eileen worked at Pioneer Rubber Company for a couple of years before starting her family. After her children were born, she enjoyed babysitting for many children in the area. Her main hobbies were reading and doing crafts, especially crocheting. As her family expanded, Eileen loved having her grandchildren around and would endlessly spoil her nieces and nephews. A woman of faith, she was a member of the Steuben UCC congregation and enjoyed teaching summer Bible School throughout her life.
Left to cherish Eileen's memory are her children, Heidi (Tim) Branham, Charles "Chuck" Bowmar and Eric (Katherine) Bowmar; grandchildren, Cody (Kaylee) Tanner and Jacob Tanner; step grandchildren, Cory and Tyler Branham; brother, Darrell (Heather) Daron; sister-in-law, Carolyn George; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Bud Daron; Husband Harry D. Bowmar Jr., who passed away on February 3, 2006; granddaughter, Emily Tanner; and brother, Dick Channing.
Visitation will be at Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM where her service will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ron Jesse officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Steuben UCC Church, Stein Hospice or to the . Online condolences may be made to her family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Willard Times Junction on Jan. 13, 2020