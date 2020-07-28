Eileen Veronica (Davis) Pheifer, 91, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 at The Laurels of New London, Ohio after a brief illness. Eileen was born on June 3, 1929 to William and Bertha Davis of Wakeman, Ohio. She had three older siblings: Mary Marvin, William (Bill) Davis and Bertha Coultrip, all preceding her in death.
Eileen graduated from Wakeman High School in 1947. After graduation she met her perfect partner in life: Norman W. Pheifer who preceded her on December 29, 1995. They were married on August 28, 1948 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wakeman, Ohio they enjoyed and shared a great, fulfilling and happy life together for 48 years. Together they were blessed with seven children: Donna (Tom) Williams, Ashland, Robert (Beverly) Pheifer, Norwalk, Jane (Robert) Lavengood, Ashland, Nancy (William) Mesenburg, Collins, Linda (Lennie) May, Port Clinton, Richard (Melanie) Pheifer, Ashland and Scott (Dawn) Pheifer of New London. In regards to having seven children…Eileen would say…1 for each day of the week.
Eileen worked for many years at The Branding Iron in Clarksfield, where she enjoyed the many farmers that would come in for lunch and share stories or talk sports, Miller Bros. Grocery Store and her favorite job, Millstone Hills Golf Course in New London. She loved being in the clubhouse talking to everyone and listening to their stories. Mom said…"best job ever".
Eileen (aka, Red, Leen, Tilly, Polly, Grams, GG and "The Princess") and Norm (aka, Stormin Norman) enjoyed doing everything together. Sundays were always "family time" with Eileen preparing a full dinner for as many that would show up Norm insisted he helped. If you didn't show up, you were in big trouble. Mom's favorite day would be attending a sporting event, playing cards or going to a casino. Eileen and Norm attended everything their children were involved in, and Eileen continued to enjoy all the grandchildren and great grandchildren's events after Norm passed.
Eileen enjoyed 14 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Eileen was very proud of all their accomplishments and enjoyed attending many of their athletic events, musicals, graduations, birthdays and weddings. Anytime where there would be family, friends, and good food, Eileen wanted to be in attendance. Eileen would also say…when the streetcar, goes…I'm ready.
Eileen was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church since 1948 where she was involved in the Altar & Rosary Society. She also helped serve and prepare many church dinners, iron altar linens and clean the church. Eileen was a faithful devote Catholic and never missed saying her daily prayers and rosary.
Eastman Funeral Home in New London will be assisting with the memorial services for the family. A driving Celebration of Life memorial procession to honor Eileen will be held on Thursday evening at Eastman Funeral Home from 4:00 to 7:00 pm., with strict COVID 19 rules being followed. A private family service will be Friday at 11:00 at Our Lady of Lourdes in New London where a concelebrated Mass will be offered by Father Ron Brickner, Father Kishore Kottana and Father Franklin Kehres.
Memorial gifts may be offered to The Norman W. Pheifer Memorial Scholarship (renamed: The Pheifer Family Memorial Scholarship) % Jane Lavengood, 1286 Smith Road, Ashland, Ohio 44805 or Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 18 Park Ave., New London, Ohio 44851. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com