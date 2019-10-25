|
Elinore C. Hart, age 93, resident of Shelby died Friday, October 25, 2019 at Elmcroft of Mansfield.
Born November 27, 1925 in Shelby to Lester D. and Christina A. (Urich) Reynolds she was a lifelong Shelby resident. She was a 1943 graduate of Shelby High School. Elinore was employed with the Citizens Bank for many years and then took employment with the First National Bank retiring in 1989.
Elinore had attended the Faith Baptist Church of Ontario and was a member of the Clover Leaf Square Dance Club, M.O.M. Mothers Club and had crocheted 575 blankets for the My Own Blanket Organization.
She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of various card clubs.
She is survived by two sons John (Dixie) Hart of Plymouth and Michael (Debbie) Hart of Shelby; two daughters Becky (David ) Jones of Mansfield and Kay (Barney) Smith of Shelby; eight grandchildren Andrea (Michael) Gowitzka, Kevin (Peggy) Hart, Sean (Meghan) Hart, Terra Burkett, Luke Mahon, Seth (Hannah) Mahon, Jeff ( Jennifer) Hart, Meg (Brandon) Soller; 15 great grandchildren and one great granddaughter on the way; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by husband Ralph L. Hart, two grandsons Billy Zehner and Tom Hart, one granddaughter Holly Burkett and one sister Joanne Faulkner.
Friends may call Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday. Pastor Dave Davenport will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial expressions may be made to the Faith Baptist Church at 3216 Park Ave W, Ontario, OH 44906.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019