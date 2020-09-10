1/1
Elizabeth Marie "Liz" (Cannaday) Sherwood
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Liz" Marie Sherwood, 79, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Willard, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Linn Manor Care Center in Marion. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family service and burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio, at a later date.
Liz was born on September 12, 1940, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of Harold and Minnie (Ratliff) Cannaday. Liz served in the United States Army and while stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, she was united in marriage to Eugene L. Sherwood on December 20, 1962. After leaving her military career, Liz and Gene moved their family to Eagle River, Alaska, where she worked as a civil service employee for the military for over 20 years.
Liz was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She enjoyed spending quality time with friends and family, and especially playing cards with her Sister Carol and her husband Red. Liz loved to entertain and was well known for sharing her culinary talents with all that she knew.
She is survived and lovingly remembered by her two sons, Scott (Colette ) Sherwood of Marion and Steven L. Sherwood (Cecelia Van Horn) of Ontario, Ohio; four grandchildren, Dr. Brenton G. (Suwdaa) Sherwood of Tiffin, Iowa, Megan N. (Steven B.) Gray of Marion, Jillian V. (Samuel L.) Johnson of Murray, Utah, and William G. Sherwood of Mesa, Arizona; five great-grandchildren, Brett, Claire, and Grant Sherwood, Brooks Gray, and Rory Johnson; three siblings, Louella (Don) King, Carol (Red) Eastman, and Jimmy (Jackie) Ratliff, all of Willard, Ohio;as well as and several nieces and nephews.
Liz was preceded in death by her father, Harold Cannaday; mother, Minnie Ratliff; husband, Eugene L. Sherwood; and one brother, Gary Ratliff.
Please share a memory of Liz at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 7, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Elizabeth Marie Sherwood. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. S.
Neighbor
September 6, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE



A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved