Ella Back, age 81, of Willard, passed away July 30, 2020 at OhioHealth Hospital, Mansfield. She was born March 17, 1939 in Brushy, Kentucky, daughter of the late Winfield and Stella (Bradley) Hale. Ella was a graduate of Maytown High School. She had worked at Pioneer Balloon Co. for several years. Ella attended Little Rebecca Church. She was a homemaker and loved her family.
Ella is survived by her children, Sharon Back of Greenwich, Dr. Billy (Lisa) Back of Shiloh, Steven (Amber) Back of Greenwich; her grandchildren, Helena Carroll, Makenzie Back, Cole Back, Silas Cole, Tanner Back and Casey Back; her siblings, Gladys (Bobby) Shepherd, Julie (Ray) Shepherd, Edith Mae Holbrock, Joyce Duff, Donny (Melissa) Hale, Danny Hale, Arnold Hale and James (Lou) Hale. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bear" Back, 2 infant brothers, siblings, John Henry Hale, Nadine Manns, Herman Hale and Frank Hale.
Friends and family will gather for a Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Shiloh. Due to COVID-19 conditions social distancing will be practiced and masks worn if you are able. Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com