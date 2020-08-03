1/1
Ella Back
1939 - 2020
Ella Back, age 81, of Willard, passed away July 30, 2020 at OhioHealth Hospital, Mansfield.   She was born March 17, 1939 in Brushy, Kentucky, daughter of the late Winfield and Stella (Bradley) Hale.   Ella was a graduate of Maytown High School.   She had worked at Pioneer Balloon Co. for several years.   Ella attended Little Rebecca Church.    She was a homemaker and loved her family. 
Ella is survived by her children, Sharon Back of Greenwich, Dr. Billy (Lisa) Back of Shiloh, Steven (Amber) Back of Greenwich;  her grandchildren, Helena Carroll, Makenzie Back, Cole Back, Silas Cole, Tanner Back and Casey Back; her siblings, Gladys (Bobby) Shepherd, Julie (Ray) Shepherd, Edith Mae Holbrock, Joyce Duff, Donny (Melissa) Hale, Danny Hale, Arnold Hale and James (Lou) Hale.   She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bear" Back, 2 infant brothers, siblings, John Henry Hale, Nadine Manns, Herman Hale and Frank Hale. 
Friends and family will gather for a Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Shiloh.   Due to COVID-19 conditions social distancing will be practiced and masks worn if you are able.   Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich assisted the family with arrangements.   Online condolences may be made at:  www.eastmanfuneralhome.com 

Published in Willard Times Junction on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
July 31, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. May our loving and kind God carry the family during this difficult time. 2Corinthina 1:3.
Neighbor
July 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
July 31, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
