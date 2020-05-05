Eloise (Short) Hamilton
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eloise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eloise Hamilton, age 77, resident of Shelby, Ohio, passed away, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 24, 1942, in McDowell, Kentucky, to the late Mitchell and Bertha (Slone) Short.
Eloise graduated from McDowell High School and went on to graduate college with a degree in Business. She loved to cook and enjoyed reading. A family oriented woman, Eloise loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Donna Reed of Seminole, Florida, Marjorie (Jim) Wechter of Shelby, Ohio, and Rebecca (David) Wheeler of Shelby, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Courtney Finnegan, Landon Kennard, Natalie Kennard, Kamdyn Wheeler, Karlyn Wheeler, Kelby Wheeler, Caden Hall, Casey Wechter, and Eric Wechter; three great grandchildren, Riley Barnett, Maci Barnett, and Ellie Wechter; five brothers, Tommy (Betty) Short, Hershel Short, Donald (Sue) Short, Quinton (Debbie) Short, and Gary Short.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Andy Hamilton; brother, Mitchel Ray Short; and a sister, Glenna Louise Short.
Private family calling hours will be held. A graveside service will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 12:30 pm, with Rev. Danny Hamilton officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Willard Times Junction on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
28
Graveside service
12:30 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved