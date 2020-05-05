Eloise Hamilton, age 77, resident of Shelby, Ohio, passed away, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 24, 1942, in McDowell, Kentucky, to the late Mitchell and Bertha (Slone) Short.
Eloise graduated from McDowell High School and went on to graduate college with a degree in Business. She loved to cook and enjoyed reading. A family oriented woman, Eloise loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Donna Reed of Seminole, Florida, Marjorie (Jim) Wechter of Shelby, Ohio, and Rebecca (David) Wheeler of Shelby, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Courtney Finnegan, Landon Kennard, Natalie Kennard, Kamdyn Wheeler, Karlyn Wheeler, Kelby Wheeler, Caden Hall, Casey Wechter, and Eric Wechter; three great grandchildren, Riley Barnett, Maci Barnett, and Ellie Wechter; five brothers, Tommy (Betty) Short, Hershel Short, Donald (Sue) Short, Quinton (Debbie) Short, and Gary Short.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Andy Hamilton; brother, Mitchel Ray Short; and a sister, Glenna Louise Short.
Private family calling hours will be held. A graveside service will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 12:30 pm, with Rev. Danny Hamilton officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on May 5, 2020.