1/1
Ernest Arcuri
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Joseph Arcuri, age 93 resident of Crestline, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Ohio Health Mansfield.
Born June 21, 1927 in Marion, Ohio to Constantine and Bessie (Conti) Arcuri, he had been a Crestline resident since 1977. A veteran of the United States Army Air Force, Ernest had served his country during WWII. He enjoyed talking with friends and family about the experiences and time he spent when stationed in Alaska. He later became a truck driver, driving with CCC Highway for over 30 years, retiring in 1985. Ernest was a member of the Shelby Moose Lodge #422 as well as the VFW Post #291.
Ernest was an athlete and had achieved many athletic successes in his lifetime. He was an avid golfer, bowler and YABA coach. Ernest was very proud that he helped start the Youth Bowling teams in Johnstown. He was also a Golden Glove boxer and trainer, as well as a semi professional baseball and football player. He had enjoyed woodworking in his free time.
Ernest is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Janet Marlene (Zender) Arcuri, whom he wed December 30, 1953; four children, Deborah (Andy) Postell of Prentiss, Mississippi, Anna Gullett of Shelby, Emily (Charlie) Keller of Shelby, and Richard (Sandy) Arcuri of Willard; 7 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Vickie McKnight of Florida, Caroline Jarvis of Kentucky, Marie Rowland of Kentucky, brother Mike Arcuri of Missouri; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Ronnie Arcuri; four brothers Gaitano, Basil, Johnny and Fr. Carmen Arcuri; one sister Cathy Roberts; son-in-law Kenny Gullett; first wife, Ollie (Layman) Arcuri, and numerous other relatives.
Calling hours will be held from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Thursday, August 13, 2020 from the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby. A private family funeral service will immediately follow with Reverend Ricky Branham officiating.
Funeral services will be live streamed at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory's Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/BarkdullFH
It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral costs.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Barkdull Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral service
Barkdull Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barkdull Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved