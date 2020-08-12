Ernest Joseph Arcuri, age 93 resident of Crestline, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Ohio Health Mansfield.
Born June 21, 1927 in Marion, Ohio to Constantine and Bessie (Conti) Arcuri, he had been a Crestline resident since 1977. A veteran of the United States Army Air Force, Ernest had served his country during WWII. He enjoyed talking with friends and family about the experiences and time he spent when stationed in Alaska. He later became a truck driver, driving with CCC Highway for over 30 years, retiring in 1985. Ernest was a member of the Shelby Moose Lodge #422 as well as the VFW Post #291.
Ernest was an athlete and had achieved many athletic successes in his lifetime. He was an avid golfer, bowler and YABA coach. Ernest was very proud that he helped start the Youth Bowling teams in Johnstown. He was also a Golden Glove boxer and trainer, as well as a semi professional baseball and football player. He had enjoyed woodworking in his free time.
Ernest is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Janet Marlene (Zender) Arcuri, whom he wed December 30, 1953; four children, Deborah (Andy) Postell of Prentiss, Mississippi, Anna Gullett of Shelby, Emily (Charlie) Keller of Shelby, and Richard (Sandy) Arcuri of Willard; 7 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Vickie McKnight of Florida, Caroline Jarvis of Kentucky, Marie Rowland of Kentucky, brother Mike Arcuri of Missouri; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Ronnie Arcuri; four brothers Gaitano, Basil, Johnny and Fr. Carmen Arcuri; one sister Cathy Roberts; son-in-law Kenny Gullett; first wife, Ollie (Layman) Arcuri, and numerous other relatives.
Calling hours will be held from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Thursday, August 13, 2020 from the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby. A private family funeral service will immediately follow with Reverend Ricky Branham officiating.
Funeral services will be live streamed at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory's Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/BarkdullFH
It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral costs.
