Eugene L. Baker, age 79, of Willard, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 12, 1941 in Gibsonburg, Ohio to the late Karl Richard Baker and Mary Margaret Smith.
Gene proudly served his country during the Vietnam Era in the Army. He was the former owner of Baker's General store and was a Master Locksmith. He completed his working career at Atlas Crankshaft in Fostoria manufacturing diesel engine parts.
A die hard Cleveland Indians fan, Gene's favorite dog was Chief Wahoo. He was a member of the Moose Club in Tiffin and loved to tell stories.
Gene is survived by his children, Jeff (Teresa) Baker of Carthage, Missouri, Joe Baker of Cleveland, Ohio, Veronica Baker of Willard and Danny (Ashlee) Baker of Wayne, Ohio; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; the love of his life for 30 years, Kay Shirey; adopted sister, Robyn Frazier of Bradenton, Florida; 8 step children; 17 step grandchildren; 8 step great grandchildren; 1 step great-great grandchild; and a special friend who was like a son, Adam Vice.
In addition to his parents; Gene was preceded in death by his 2 sisters; 1 brother; and 1 step grandson.
There will be a private graveside service at the Greenwood Cemetery in Willard, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. The Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.