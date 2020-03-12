|
Eunice B. Heisler, 97, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Willard Mercy Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on April 1, 1922 in Attica, Ohio to the late Luther Sr. and Pearl (Bogart) Moomaw.
Eunice graduated from Willard High School in 1940. She went on to work in retail for local companies before starting her family with her late husband, Donald J. Heisler. She went back to work with Midwest Industries as an Office Manager and retired from there after a number of years.
Throughout her retirement, Eunice and her husband enjoyed traveling. They would reside in Florida during the winters until they eventually purchased a home in Brooksville, where they lived permanently for 12 years. She also enjoyed baking pies and gardening.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Mike) Veletean of Willard, Janet Hines of Willard and Mark (Pam) Heisler of Carmel, Indiana; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; and brother, Luther Moomaw Jr.
In addition to her parents, Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Heisler, who passed away on May 29, 2014; daughter, Carol Lynn Heisler; son-in-law, Roger Hines; and sister, Dolores Ayres.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Eunice's funeral service be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Willard, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Janet Wittenmyer officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Mar. 12, 2020