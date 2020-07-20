1/
Evelyn Cox
1927 - 2020
Evelyn Cox 93, of Willard, Ohio passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family.
Evelyn was born on June 8, 1927 in Willard, Ohio to the late Truitt and Mae (Kinney) Buzzard. She married Granville Cox in 1950 in Angola, Indiana and he preceded her in death. Evelyn is survived by her children: Peggy (Matt Qualls) Cox of Newbury, Ohio, Roger (Brenda) Cox of Akron, Jim Cox of Willard and Tom (Margie) Cox, Manchester, Connecticut; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, sisters: Shirley (Hank) Phillips of New Haven, Ohio and Nancy Skeans, Jacksonville, Florida. He was preceded in death by her brother James Buzzard and a sister June Flowers.
Evelyn was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary Post 514, VFW Auxiliary Post #3430 and Firelands Moose Lodge #2153 all of Willard.
Private Graveside Service will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery, Willard.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses especially Mary Kay from Stein Hospice for all the love and support they showed Evelyn.
Memorial contributions may be gifted in Evelyn's honor to Stein Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Hanneman Funeral Home, 323 S. Myrtle Ave., Willard, Ohio 44890.
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Evelyn's family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Willard Times Junction on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hanneman Funeral Home
323 S. Myrtle St.
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 935-1158
Memories & Condolences
July 17, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. (Romans 15:13)
