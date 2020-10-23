1/
Evelyn J (Rider) Mayer
1922 - 2020
Evelyn J. Mayer, 98, of New London, OH, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Laurels of New London. She was born on January 7, 1922 in Auglaize, OH, the daughter of the late Charles and Ada (Hainline) Rider.

She graduated from New London High School. She married Donald G. Mayer and resided in Sandusky. She worked at JCPenney's in downtown Sandusky for many years. Evelyn and Don bred, raised, showed and boarded dogs. Her and Don were show judges for over 20 years. She judged terrier breeds. In later years she babysat and cared for the elderly. She enjoyed gardening, crochet and embroidery.

Evelyn is survived by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, sister, Betty Cooke of Ashland; brother in law, Donald Divins of Clarksfield and her sister in law, Regina Rider of Norwalk.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Mayer; sister, Bonnie Divins and brothers, Dana Rider, Raymond Rider, sister in law, Virginia Rider and brother in law, Norman Cooke.

A private family service will be held and burial will follow at the Clarksfield Methodist Cemetery. Eastman Funeral Home, New London assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Richland County Kennel Club, 1416 Co Rd 42B, Ashland, Ohio 44805. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in New London Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eastman Funeral Home - New London
200 West Main Street
New London, OH 44851
(419) 929-3781
