Evelyn M. (Swank) Keysor, age 87, of Shelby, died Monday, January 8, 2020 at the Willows at Willard.
Evelyn was born February 2, 1932 in Bellville, Ohio to the late Guy and Goldie (Wolford) Swank. She was a former employee of the Shelby Gum Factory and AMF in Shelby. On September 13, 1952, Evelyn married Robert Dale Keysor. Together, she and Dale enjoyed square dancing as part of the former Cloverleaf Square Dancing Club in Shelby. She also was an avid reader.
Her husband, Dale, preceded her in death on Christmas Day, December 25, 2011. Also preceding her in death in addition to her parents and husband are 2 brothers: Raymond Swank and Vernon Swank; and 3 sisters: Wanda Kegley, Betty Horn, and infant sister, Mary. Evelyn is survived by many nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Ramona Figley of Willard.
Graveside services will be announced at a later date. Evelyn will be laid to rest at Bellville Cemetery with her husband, Dale. Calling hours will not be observed. Care for Evelyn and her family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020