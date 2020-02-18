Home

Florence Sands Obituary
Florence V. Sands, age 99, resident of Shelby died Friday February 14, 2020 in Crestwood Care Center.

Born November 30, 1920 in Ashtabula County, OH to Clarence and Mary (Hoak) Yockey she had lived in Shelby the majority of her life. Florence had been employed with Shelby Business Forms, retiring in 1983. She was a member of the First United Church of Christ, American Legion Auxiliary in Plymouth and the Sunshine Club. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and working puzzles.

Survivors include one daughter, Mary Jane (Larry) Keiser of Shelby; one son Richard (Sally) Stroup of Shelby; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother, Glenn (Evelyn) Yockey of Salt Lake City, Utah; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bill Stroup; her second husband, George Sands; four sisters, Dora Sauder, Marguerite Miller, Jane Yockey and Frances Stroup; four brothers, John, Harold, Victor and Clarence Yockey.

Graveside services were held Tuesday February 18, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery, Plymouth. Pastor James Robinson of the First United Church of Christ officiated. Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory in Shelby assisted the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
