Francis "Frank" E. Till, age 95, former resident of Shelby died Tuesday, October 15 2019 at the Vitas Hospice Center in Rockledge, Florida. Born October 14, 1924 in Shelby to Clem and Blanche (Fisher) Till, he had been a Shelby area resident the majority of his life before moving to Merritt Island, Florida in 2015. Frank was a 1943 graduate of Shelby High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII and was stationed in the European Theatre where he served as a medic driver. Frank began his career in firefighting with his employment at the Shelby Wilkins Air Force Depot Fire Department. He then was employed with the Shelby Fire Department for twenty five years, retiring in 1979 at the rank of Captain.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #326 and Shelby K of C Council #1968.
Frank loved golfing and was very proud of accomplishing a "hole in one". He also was a great handy man who could fix and repair anything.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Bob Phillips of Melbourne, FL; two granddaughters, Jaime (Anjay) Nagpal and Katie Phillips (Ted Gregorius), all of California; four great grandsons; one great granddaughter; nieces, nephews and a brother-in-law, Carl Hamman of Springfield, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Jean Till in 2001; his infant son, Kim Till; two brothers Norm and Charles Till; two sisters Marguerite Shade and Joan Studer.
Funeral Mass will be held 11:30 AM Thursday October 24, 2019 at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Father Chris Mileski will officiate with interment in Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorial expressions may be made to: City of Shelby Fire Department, 40 High School Ave. , Shelby, OH. 44875.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019