Frank Melvin Diebert, 72, a life-long resident of the Mansfield area, passed away November 17, 2019, at Scenic Pointe Nursing Home in Millersburg, Ohio.
He was retired from Sears, where he worked as a serviceman for many years.
Frank is survived by his children, Janet Alfrey of Ashland and Frank Jr. of Willard; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Donald Shoemaker of Long Beach, California.
Services officiated by Pastor Donald Shoemaker will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 1:00 p.m. at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019