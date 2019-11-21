Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Diebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Diebert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Diebert Obituary
Frank Melvin Diebert, 72, a life-long resident of the Mansfield area, passed away November 17, 2019, at Scenic Pointe Nursing Home in Millersburg, Ohio.

He was retired from Sears, where he worked as a serviceman for many years.

Frank is survived by his children, Janet Alfrey of Ashland and Frank Jr. of Willard; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Donald Shoemaker of Long Beach, California.

Services officiated by Pastor Donald Shoemaker will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 1:00 p.m. at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -