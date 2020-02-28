Home

Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Frederick Warren Butdorf

Frederick Warren Butdorf Obituary
Frederick Warren Butdorf, age 65, resident of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at his residence. He was born on December 10, 1954, in Shelby, Ohio, to the late William Jay and Iva Gay (Lykins) Butdorf.
A 1972 Shelby High School graduate, Fred worked as a shipping clerk at R.R. Donnelley's in Willard, where he had retired in 2016. He was a member of Attica United Methodist Church and was affiliated with a local motorcycle group. When he wasn't riding his motorcycle, he liked to fish. Fred will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Linda (Neal) Lightfeldt of Valencia, California, Joyce (George) Eagle of Wooster, Ohio, and Kathy (Gale) Burford of South Burlington, Vermont; a niece, Emily Lightfeldt; a nephew, Justin Lightfeltd; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, William Jay and Iva Gay Butdorf.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Feb. 28 to Mar. 5, 2020
