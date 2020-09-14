1/1
Gary Owen Murray
1952 - 2020
Gary Owen Murray, 68, of New London, OH, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 9, 1952 in Toledo, OH, the son of Ernest R. and Avonelle J. (Taylor) Murray.

Gary was a truck driver by trade and worked for Deppen Farms prior to the onset of lengthy illnesses that took him out of the workforce. He was a man of faith and member of the Ready or Not Ministry in Savannah, OH. Those who knew Gary, knew his unique sense of humor, his knack for "fixing it Gary's way", and his love of football – especially Superbowl parties.

Gary is survived by his wife, Polly M. (Hartman) Murray of 40 years; children, Richard (Agnes) Murray, Tamra (Dan Lucas) Gillogly, Jeremy "Todd" Murray and Thresa (Rick) Blystone; 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; his mother, Avonelle Murray of Florida, 2 brothers and 5 sisters and several nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Ernest R. Murray.

Friends will be received on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at the Fitchville Cemetery, where a graveside Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. All attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice all social distancing and mass gathering guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the family. Eastman Funeral Home, New London assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.


Published in New London Record from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Fitchville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eastman Funeral Home - New London
200 West Main Street
New London, OH 44851
(419) 929-3781
