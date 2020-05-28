Gay Joseph Duta Jr., age 88 (Sharon Center), passed away May 23rd, 2020 in the Veterans Home in Sandusky Ohio. He was born November 27, 1931 to the late Joseph and Margaret (Adams) Duta.
Joe served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War.
Joe's best of many talents was he always had a smile for everyone he met.
Joe was proceeded in death by his loving wife Phyllis (Knudsen) Duta, to whom he was married for 66 years. He is survived by daughters, Carolyn (Dale) Shaw (Naples, FL) and Renee (Dennis) Dunn (Doylestown, OH); son, Mike (Cindy) Duta (Grand Junction, CO.; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grand-children that made him so proud, Talena (Andy) Hargraves, Ginger Shaw, Emily Dunn, Alisha (Ben) Meether, Morgan, Forrest, and Grant Duta; 4 great-grandchildren, Taurin & Cyrek McIlhatten, and Elias & Everett Hargraves; siblings, Kathleen Stober, Doris (Jim) Parkinson, Linda (Ray) Turner, and Don Duta.
Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.
The Family would like to Thank the Sandusky Veterans Home for the wonderful care they gave to Joe every day, always treating him like a part of the family. Contributions may be made in Joe's memory to The Sandusky or any Veterans Home or shelter.
Published in New London Record from May 28 to May 29, 2020.