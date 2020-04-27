|
Ropp obit for the New London Record next edition - NO picture
Glendora "Marvene" Ropp, 92, of New London, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 at the Laurels of New London. She was born on November 26, 1927 at home in Ruggles Township to the late Ross and Nellie (Nelson) Fast. She lived most of her life in Ruggles Township, graduating from RugglesHigh School and later moved to New London in 2014.
Marvene was a homemaker and had helped with the farm for many years before working for and retiring from Forest City Foam. She was a member of the "Yesteryear Club". She enjoyed crocheting and weaving rag rugs with the family on a loom that was passed down through many generations.
Survivors include, her children Fred (Bonnie) Ropp of Nova, Deb (Denny) Shouse of Mission, TX, Peg (Terry) Markham of Ashland, Bill (Jude) Ropp of Mansfield, Connie (Larry) Sutherland of Blissfield, MI, Cindy (Mark) Handley of Ashland and Becky (Russ) Rollin of New London; 22 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren (with one on the way) and sister, Linda (Bill) Ferber of Ellenton, FL.
In addition to her parents, Marvene was preceded in death by her late husband, Harvey Ropp who passed in 2009. The two were married in 1947.
A private service will be held at a later date. The staff at Eastman Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in New London Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020