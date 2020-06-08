Hans Conrad Kistler, 46, of New London, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home. Born on December 20, 1973, in Ashland, he was the son of Eric and Carole (nee Mullins) Kistler. Hans was a lifelong resident of New London.
A carpenter by trade, Hans owned and operated Kistler Construction and Affordable Property Preservation and Home Improvements. He loved to work with his hands and was most at home when he was outside building something. Hans' work brought him satisfaction knowing that he was helping others. One of his favorite places was the aisles of Home Depot, plotting out his next tool purchase.
When he wasn't working he was most happy in the comfort of his home where he enjoyed watching horror movies, and almost always had classic rock playing in the background. He will be remembered for his habit of never throwing anything away. Most of all Hans cherished his family, time with his children and grandchildren and always ensuring that they were taken care of.
Survivors include his loving wife of 23 years, best friend, and high school sweetheart, Misty (nee Stanley) Kistler; children Bridget Kistler, of New London, and Derek (Olivia) Kistler, of Ft Drum, New York; grandchildren Breanna, Jalen, and Gracie; parents, Eric and Carol Kistler; siblings Ryan (Melinda) Kistler, of New London, Janet Balzer, of Oberlin, and Evonne Richards, of Medina; and numerous nieces and nephews. Hans was preceded in death by his beloved son Jonathan Kistler; grandparents Artemus and Nola Pearl Mullins and Roy and Colleen Kistler.
Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, June 10, from 5-8 p.m. at the New London Alliance Church, 4625 State Rt 162, New London, 44851, where services will be held on Thursday, beginning at 11 a.m. burial will follow at Grove Street Cemetery, New London. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
A carpenter by trade, Hans owned and operated Kistler Construction and Affordable Property Preservation and Home Improvements. He loved to work with his hands and was most at home when he was outside building something. Hans' work brought him satisfaction knowing that he was helping others. One of his favorite places was the aisles of Home Depot, plotting out his next tool purchase.
When he wasn't working he was most happy in the comfort of his home where he enjoyed watching horror movies, and almost always had classic rock playing in the background. He will be remembered for his habit of never throwing anything away. Most of all Hans cherished his family, time with his children and grandchildren and always ensuring that they were taken care of.
Survivors include his loving wife of 23 years, best friend, and high school sweetheart, Misty (nee Stanley) Kistler; children Bridget Kistler, of New London, and Derek (Olivia) Kistler, of Ft Drum, New York; grandchildren Breanna, Jalen, and Gracie; parents, Eric and Carol Kistler; siblings Ryan (Melinda) Kistler, of New London, Janet Balzer, of Oberlin, and Evonne Richards, of Medina; and numerous nieces and nephews. Hans was preceded in death by his beloved son Jonathan Kistler; grandparents Artemus and Nola Pearl Mullins and Roy and Colleen Kistler.
Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, June 10, from 5-8 p.m. at the New London Alliance Church, 4625 State Rt 162, New London, 44851, where services will be held on Thursday, beginning at 11 a.m. burial will follow at Grove Street Cemetery, New London. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New London Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.