|
|
Harlan Clair "Mike" Huestis died peacefully at his home in New London, Ohio on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the age of 85.
Harlan is survived by his wife Joyce (Chase) Huestis, daughter Rebecca and Tim Rarden of Carlisle, Ohio, son Michael and Connie Huestis of Alexandria, Indiana, daughter Carolyn and Tony Hamilton of New London, and son Jeff and Angela Huestis of New London. Harlan has 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
Harlan was born on January 12, 1934 in New London, Ohio. He graduated from New London High School and attended Toledo Barber College. He married Joyce (Chase) Huestis in 1955 and they were married for 64 years. Harlan worked as a barber for many years, and various other jobs throughout his life and in retirement. He was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church and served in many capacities as needed in the church. He enjoyed his family, gardening and wood working.
Pastor Toby Thomas will officiate a private funeral service for the family on Saturday, December 21, 2019. A celebration to honor Harlan's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. that same day, at the Alliance Church in New London, for friends who would like to stop in. Condolences may be sent to Joyce Huestis, 4631 St. Rt. 162, New London, Ohio 44851. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Carolyn Hamilton at 4155 St. Rt. 162, New London, Ohio 44851 for a memorial to be determined later. Eastman Funeral Home, New London, is honored to serve Harlan's family. www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in New London Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019