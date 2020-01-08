|
Harold Franklin Armintrout, age 78, resident of Shelby died Monday, January 6, 2020 at Crestwood Care Center.
Born on January 21, 1941 in Delaware, Ohio to Arthur and Evelyn (White) Armintrout, he was a Shelby resident for the majority of his life. He was a 1961 graduate of Shelby High School and a Veteran of the United States Navy. Harold was employed at Miami Systems for over 25 years and worked maintenance at various company's before working at FEMA as a supply clerk. He was a member of the American Legion Post #326 and a member of the Shelby . An avid bowler who played on various teams, he enjoyed camping and was a great handyman who would always volunteer if anyone needed help.
He is survived by his wife Barbara (Hicks) Armintrout; two daughters, Lynelle (Randy) Boyce and Michelle (Steve) Beer of Shelby; two step-sons David (Terra) Boroff of Columbus, Robert (Joan) Boroff of Kentucky; six grandchildren, Sam and Dalton Boyce, Madeline (Colton) Penwell, Michael (Leanne) Beer, Spencer and Sylvia Beer; four step-grandchildren Samantha Boroff of Hawaii, Caitlin (Ryan) Bohan of Columbus, Hunter and Tyler Boroff of Kentucky; sister Patricia (John) Foley of Shelby; former wife Janet Guisinger of Shelby; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister Nancy Armintrout; one brother Larry Armintrout; and an infant sister Gloria Pearl Armintrout.
Friends may call at Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 11:00AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will be held following calling hours at the Funeral Home at 1:00PM. Father Mike Diemer will officiating with interment held in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 29 West St, Shelby, OH 44875 or Pathways Hospice at 1171 E. Main St. Ashland, OH 44805.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020