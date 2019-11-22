|
Harold E. Craig, 76, of Bloomville, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his residence.
Harold was born on November 29, 1942 in Bruin, KY to the late Lonnie Oscar and Martha Lee (Justice) Craig. He married Sieglinda Magdalena (Raschke) in West Liberty, KY, on June 17, 1963 and she survives in Bloomville.
Other survivors include his son, Arvin (Rhonda) Craig of Tiffin, a daughter, Angelica Schmucker of Tiffin, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Carl, Donald and Elwood Craig, a sister, Viola Williams and a granddaughter, Rebecca Schmucker.
Harold retired as a heavy equipment operator at the Bloomville Quarry. He was a United States Army Veteran serving from 1961 until 1963.
Funeral services for Harold will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Lindsey-Shook Funeral Home in Bloomville. Visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, from 3-6 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services on Tuesday, at Woodlawn cemetery with military rites being rendered by the United Veterans Council.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.lindseyoldsfh.com.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019