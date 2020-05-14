Henry Tackett, 78, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Mercy Hospital of Willard. He was born on June 23, 1941 in Willard to the late David Sr. and Tressie (Kilgore) Tackett.
Henry served in the United States Army for almost 7 years. He came back to Willard and worked at Pioneer Rubber from 1970 until 1978. He then went to work for and retired from RR Donnelley and Sons after 25 years.
Henry enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening and attending Cleveland Indian games. For the last 4 years, Henry and his wife, Mary, would travel to Florida throughout the winter months. To Henry, family was most important. He did his best to try and make every event of both his children and grandchildren.
Henry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary (Aichholz) Tackett; three sons, John H. (Melissa) Tackett, Edward F. (Jody) Tackett and Brian R. Tackett; six grandchildren, Justin (Megan), Jake, Kyle (Danielle), Allison (Jose), Will and Jonas; three great grandchildren, Hannah, Briar and Evan; five siblings, Wilda (Junior) Barnett, Maxine Collins, Charles (Sherry) Tackett, Linda (Wilbur) Montgomery and David Jr. (Sheila) Tackett; numerous nieces and nephews; and Jenna and Jason Gibson, whom he thought of as his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his siblings, Cathrine Tackett and Jerry Kilgore Tackett.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard with Pastor James Pomerich officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Mercy Hospital of Willard or the donor's choice. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on May 14, 2020.