Helen Eadie, 68, of Surfside Beach, SC, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. One of the kindest, most loving persons anyone could have had touch their lives, Helen fought the fight of Ovarian cancer with strength and dignity.
Born in Camden, NJ, she was one of six children of the late James C. Everett and Josephine Martinis Everett. She and her husband, Robert "Bob" a true fairytale marriage beginning over 40 years ago. Together, they raised three beautiful children and just in the past year, they celebrated by renewing their vows while cruising on one of the many vacations they enjoyed together. Helen had a smile that would light a room and never met a stranger. She would make everyone feel as though they had been friends forever and throughout the past three years, she kept in touch with as many as she could.
Living life to the fullest, Helen found joy in everything, from spending time with friends, traveling the world through music, camping, racing, and motorcycles, she gave it her all.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert "Bob" Eadie, of the home; children, Kathleen (Travin) Ramey, of Shelby, OH, Christine Smith, of Crestline, OH and Brian (Honey) Smith, of Willard, OH. She was blessed with ten of the most beautiful grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Jim (Sheila) Martinis, of Bristol, TN, Mary Ella Griggs, of Greenwich, OH, Jim (Joan) Everett, of Brooklawn, NJ and Rose Vandyke, of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Helen loved her pets, Bella Rose and Izzy and they will greatly miss her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, George Everett.
Helen had a love of helping others and was taken under the wing of a Chemo Angel. Her angels supported her through her journey, returning her beautiful smile to her face, at a time when smiling was difficult. In her memory, the family would ask that you pay it forward by considering to become a Chemo Angel (www.chemorangels.com) and/or a donating to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, (www.ovarian.org).
Most importantly, in her memory, live life to the fullest; love harder than you ever have; and remember to live each day as a blessing with someone you love.
At the request of the family, a celebration of Helen's life will be held privately and at a later date.
To view these details online, or to offer words of comfort through the online guest book, kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Willard Times Junction on May 25, 2020.