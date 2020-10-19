Helen Rinker, age 89, of Willard, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Willows at Willard in Willard, Ohio. She was born September 17, 1931 in Willard, Ohio to the late John Ivan and Fannie (Stoyanoff) Kostoff. She retired as a clerk for the B & O Railroad and was a member of the Willard American Legion and VFW.
She is survived by nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Charles O. "Olie" Rinker, who died November 21, 1995 and 3 brothers, John Ivan (Martha) Kostoff Jr., Lazar (Dorothy) Kostoff and Chester (Madelene) Kostoff.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Greenwood Cemetery in Willard, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.