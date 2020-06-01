Henrietta A. Buurma
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henrietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henrietta A. Buurma, 91, of Willard, Ohio went to be with her Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Willows of Willard. She was born on August 20, 1928 in Platte, South Dakota, the daughter of the late Rev. John and Alice (Doorn) Ehlers.
Henrietta graduated from Blodgett Memorial Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI as a Registered Nurse. She worked at Willard Municipal Hospital for many years. Henrietta served as the church organist for more than 50 years and has been a member of the Willard Christian Reform Church most of her life. She was a member of the Retired Nurses Group and served as a volunteer for the Red Cross blood bank.
Left to cherish her memory are her children; Daniel (Sandra) Buurma of Willard, OH and Yvonne (Bill) Faber of Ada, MI.; grandchildren, Morgan (Bryce) Kuhn, Amanda (Michael) Smith, Andrea Faber, Brandon Faber, and Bradley Faber; great-grandchildren, Conner and Tessa Smith; sister, Frances Engel and many nieces and nephews.
Henrietta was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert Buurma; brothers, Clarence Ehlers and Vernon Ehlers; grandson, Brett Buurma.
Due to COVID-19 a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich was entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations may be directed to Willard Christian Reformed Church, 4180 St. Rt. 103, Willard, OH 44890. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eastman Funeral Home - Greenwich
49 West Main Street
Greenwich, OH 44837
(419) 752-2603
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved