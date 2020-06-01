My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Henrietta A. Buurma, 91, of Willard, Ohio went to be with her Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Willows of Willard. She was born on August 20, 1928 in Platte, South Dakota, the daughter of the late Rev. John and Alice (Doorn) Ehlers.
Henrietta graduated from Blodgett Memorial Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI as a Registered Nurse. She worked at Willard Municipal Hospital for many years. Henrietta served as the church organist for more than 50 years and has been a member of the Willard Christian Reform Church most of her life. She was a member of the Retired Nurses Group and served as a volunteer for the Red Cross blood bank.
Left to cherish her memory are her children; Daniel (Sandra) Buurma of Willard, OH and Yvonne (Bill) Faber of Ada, MI.; grandchildren, Morgan (Bryce) Kuhn, Amanda (Michael) Smith, Andrea Faber, Brandon Faber, and Bradley Faber; great-grandchildren, Conner and Tessa Smith; sister, Frances Engel and many nieces and nephews.
Henrietta was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert Buurma; brothers, Clarence Ehlers and Vernon Ehlers; grandson, Brett Buurma.
Due to COVID-19 a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich was entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations may be directed to Willard Christian Reformed Church, 4180 St. Rt. 103, Willard, OH 44890. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Jun. 1, 2020.